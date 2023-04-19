Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Rep Of Secret Romp With A Chinese Spy, 'Inappropriate' Claim Halts Committee Meeting
Marjorie Taylor Greene caused a House Homeland Security Committee hearing to come to a screeching halt with an explosive accusation against Rep. Eric Swalwell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She chimed in after Swalwell finished questioning Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and illustrated his point by speaking about anti-police rhetoric online. He also referenced a post from Greene which called for defunding the FBI.
"It concerns me that there is this anti-police rhetoric that's happening among some in the MAGA Republican party because they vote against police funding that was included in the COVID relief package," Swalwell said.
Swalwell later made mention of a tweet to depict how anti-Semitism has grown in America, suggesting "that all of us have a responsibility to elevate our rhetoric" so that Jewish Americans and police officers can be safer.
"That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and everyone knows it," Greene said as she flashed a smile.
Greene was referring to Christine Fang who fundraised for Swalwell before being alerted to the government as a potential spy in 2015.
Mr. Swalwell cooperated in an FBI probe which led to Fang leaving the U.S. for China, but there is no evidence that he had any sort of sexual relationship with her.
During the hearing, Rep. Dan Goldman moved to take Greene's words down while another stated that her remark was "completely inappropriate."
"I need to reclaim my — make sure I have my full five minutes," Greene stated.
Goldman argued "those words should be taken down and the gentlelady should not be able to speak anymore in this hearing."
Greene also caused a stir by calling Mayorkas a "liar" while grilling him on the Biden administration's border policies.
"You can't lie about the fact, Secretary Mayorkas, while you live in denial and sit over there with this attitude that you're doing everything right," she claimed.