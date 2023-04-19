Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Rep Of Secret Romp With A Chinese Spy, 'Inappropriate' Claim Halts Committee Meeting

"It concerns me that there is this anti-police rhetoric that's happening among some in the MAGA Republican party because they vote against police funding that was included in the COVID relief package," Swalwell said.

Swalwell later made mention of a tweet to depict how anti-Semitism has grown in America, suggesting "that all of us have a responsibility to elevate our rhetoric" so that Jewish Americans and police officers can be safer.

"That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy and everyone knows it," Greene said as she flashed a smile.