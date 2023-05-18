Whoopi Goldberg Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bluff on 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase: 'Doesn't Work in New York'
Whoopi Goldberg called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bluff on the couple's allegation that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" spurred by aggressive paparazzi in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The concerning incident was said to have taken place on Tuesday evening, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, were leaving the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision awards at the Ziegfeld Theatre.
According to a statement from Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, the altercation lasted two hours and nearly injured pedestrians, drivers and even NYPD officers.
During Thursday's broadcast of The View, Goldberg discussed the story put forward by Meghan and Harry's camp with her co-hosts.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase," Goldberg told the audience as she made a mocking face.
"Others said it wasn’t bad," the comedian continued. "But I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time."
The audience laughed along with Goldberg's comments, as the controversial co-host said that the spokesperson's reference of a high-speed chase wasn't fit for the Big Apple's landscape.
"But I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles," Goldberg continued. "That’s where you have chases. That’s where you can move at high speeds."
While Goldberg acknowledged that Harry and Meghan "were dealing with aggressive paparazzi," she bluntly stated that their recollection of events "just doesn’t work in New York."
Goldberg's co-host Joy Behar agreed with the EGOT winner on the city's logistics failure to align with a car chase.
"Sometimes I’m in the city, and I hear an ambulance trying to get through, and I think, ‘That person is dead," Behar said in response.
Goldberg and Behar weren't alone in their hesitation to believe the Sussex's statement.
According to local news, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he found "the story hard to believe."
The NYPD also issued a statement of their own to People, in which they claimed they escorted Harry and Meghan to safety. From there, the couple was said to have waited 15-minutes at the 19th Precinct station, before a taxi cab picked them up.
The taxi cab driver, Sukhcharn Singh, told the Associated Press that the paparazzi were "following us the whole time," but hesitated to label the incident a chase.