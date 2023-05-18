Whoopi Goldberg Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bluff on 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase: 'Doesn't Work in New York'

Whoopi Goldberg called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bluff on the couple's allegation that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" spurred by aggressive paparazzi in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The concerning incident was said to have taken place on Tuesday evening, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, were leaving the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision awards at the Ziegfeld Theatre.

According to a statement from Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, the altercation lasted two hours and nearly injured pedestrians, drivers and even NYPD officers.