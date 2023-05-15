Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear Happier Than Ever in First Sighting Together Since Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared happier than ever in their first sighting together since King Charles’ coronation earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The royal renegade couple was spotted together in Santa Barbara on Friday grabbing sushi.
According to Page Six, Prince Harry and his wife were also joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk; Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden; and Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolf Herd and her husband Michael Herd.
The pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught the pair entering the restaurant Sushi Bar with big smiles on their faces.
At least one security guard could also be seen following the royal couple as they entered the restaurant.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pictures of the royal couple together on Friday came nearly one week after Prince Harry flew to London to attend his father’s coronation ceremony.
The new photos also came just a few days after Markle came under fire over accusations that she “staged” a series of hiking pics taken one day after the king’s coronation.
Those photos were taken on Sunday, May 7, during a hike Markle took in Montecito alongside her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.
But not long after the photos of Prince Harry’s wife appeared online, conservative journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly took to the airwaves to claim Markle “obviously staged” the pics.
“She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie,” Kelly said last week. “I’m sorry ladies, but we’ve all walked our dogs, literally, nobody does that.”
“Nobody wears a little necktie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly,” she continued.
“‘Oh you, oh hello…where did you come from? How on earth did you know I’d be here?’” Kelly quipped regarding the photographer’s presence during the hike.
“It was obvious, like everything with this woman.”
Meanwhile, sources familiar with Prince Harry’s presence at King Charles’ coronation claimed the Duke of Sussex was largely ignored during the ceremony.
“One makes one’s choices. To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all,” one insider close to the royal family said after the king’s coronation on May 6. “The focus was very much on the occasion.”