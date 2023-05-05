Humbled Harry: Estranged Prince Arrives in London on Commercial Flight Hours Before King Charles III's Coronation
Prince Harry jumped on a commercial flight and touched down in London on the eve of his estranged father, King Charles III's coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of Sussex arrived across the pond on Friday. Page Six confirmed the news.
Despite their rocky relationship, Harry will be there to watch his father officially be crowned king and his "villain" stepmother Camilla as queen on Saturday at Westminster Abbey — but he can't sit with the royal family.
After a tell-all book, explosive television interview, and Netflix series in which he and Meghan Markle hurled accusations about the palace, Harry's coronation seat will be rows behind the rest of his family.
His wife won't be in attendance as Meghan will remain in California with their two children, Lilibet, 1, and Archie, who turns four on the same day as his grandfather's big moment.
While Harry made the trek to the United Kingdom for the event, RadarOnline.com can reveal he won't be staying long. Charles' youngest son is expected to high-tail it back to the States for Archie's birthday.
Sources spilled that Harry might only be in the U.K. for 24 hours.
- Paternity 'Proof': Charles and Camilla Will Be Forced to Handover DNA, Says Man Who Claims to Be Their Secret Son
- Man Who Claims He’s King Charles' Secret Love Child Says Coronation is a ‘Waste of Money,’ Vows Not to Watch It on TV: ‘Better Things to Do’
- 'I'm Going to Kill the King': Man Arrested at Buckingham Palace for Hurling Suspected Gun Cartridges After Making Threats Ahead Of Coronation
All eyes are supposed to be on Charles, but Harry will steal the spotlight come coronation time. We later learned that the father-son drama wouldn't have been the most toxic friction in the room had Meghan accepted the invite.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Kate was the mastermind behind Harry's solo appearance at the coronation," said a palace courtier, who revealed to RadarOnline.com the princess' plan to make sure Meghan would have had "a rotten time" if she decided to attend.
According to another source, Kate told father-in-law Charles she wasn't willing to make nice with the Suits alum, who she blames for permanently wrecking Harry's relationship with the royals.
But, we're told, the king is on board with Prince William's wife.
"His Majesty believes Kate instinctively knows what's right — and what will play well with the British public — and knows her huge popularity is an asset to the Crown. He's given her a free hand in all things related to Meghan and Harry — and is secretly delighted Kate chased the witch away from the coronation," insiders shared.