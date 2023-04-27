Kate Middleton 'Will Never Forgive' Meghan Markle for Trying to 'Bring the Royal Family Down'
Kate Middleton was more than happy to show Meghan Markle the royal ropes, but the former Suits actress wasn't interested from the beginning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Everyone who marries into the royal family has to adapt, but Meghan didn't feel like she needed to change her ways, and that infuriated Kate," spilled a source.
It was only time before Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, chafing under The Firm's protocol, ditched their royal duties and moved to the U.S., leaving William, 40, and Kate, 41, and the late Queen Elizabeth II — who died in September 2022 at 96 — to pick up the pieces.
"It broke the Queen's heart," the insider shared. Even more, it convinced Kate that Meghan tried to bring the royal family down. "And she will never forgive her for it."
She did her best to help Meghan fit in. "As awkward as their initial meeting was, Kate did try to welcome Meghan," said the source. "Kate's motto has always been, 'Just smile and do your best.' She told Meghan how things were properly done and what was unacceptable, and she would tell Meghan how she needed to fix things."
For her part, Meghan "wasn't very receptive," claimed the insider, and Kate felt her advice was falling on deaf ears. "Call it culture clash, but Kate's sense was that Meghan wasn't really listening to her."
The friction only grew when Harry threw out damning accusations about the royal family in his memoir, Spare, as he recalled stories of Kate "reluctantly" allowing Meghan to use her lip gloss and the infamous "baby brain" battle.
"Kate was taken aback by Meghan's casualness," the source revealed. "Clearly, Meghan had never taken the time to learn about the royal family's ways — or she had just ignored it."
It is just such revelations about life behind palace doors made Kate feel betrayed.
"You'll never hear Kate whining about this or that in public. It's just not something she would do," said the insider. She also objects to claims Harry and Meghan made publicly — including the royal family is racist.
"Kate would never address the claims publicly, but behind the scenes she's calling them lies," share the source.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry will reunite with his estranged family for King Charles III's May 6 coronation — but Meghan is staying behind in California with their two kids.
According to the source, if Meghan were to attend, the Duchess of Sussex "would've been forced to take a seat in the back," and if she "can't be front and center somewhere, she's not going."