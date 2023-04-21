Battle Of The Stepbrothers: Queen Camilla's Son Hits Back At Prince Harry For Claiming She 'Played The Long Game' For The Crown
Queen Camilla's son is taking aim at his stepbrother, blasting Prince Harry's accusations that she's a "villain" who played the long game to get the crown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tom Parker Bowles, 48, ruthlessly defended his mother in a rare interview to come just weeks before he's set to face Harry for the coronation on May 6.
Harry painted his stepmother in a not-so-great light in his controversial memoir, Spare, in which he told readers, "I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."
He also claimed that his brother Prince William "begged" King Charles III not to marry Camilla as they feared she'd become their "wicked stepmother."
Harry accused Camilla of being "dangerous" and a "villain" who left "bodies in the street" in order to change the public's perception of her as Charles' mistress.
Tom made it clear that he took issue with the allegations — and unlike Harry, has his mother and stepfather's back.
"I don't care what anyone says — this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," he said on The News Agents podcast.
Tom praised Charles when asked about his stepdad stepping into the late Queen Elizabeth's position.
"I think they're doing amazingly. I think King Charles is a good, kind, intelligent man who cares deeply about his roles wherever they may be, Prince of Wales, the King," he stated.
Praising Charles, Tom continued, "He's been way ahead of his time on issues like sustainability, food security, farming, pollution, all these things. But people were calling him sort of mad and eccentric 20 years ago.
"Everything that he's talked about are now things that have hit the mainstream and now we're really worrying about. He uses his position, as far as I'm concerned, to do good."
And while his mother is ready for the responsibilities that come with the crown, Tom revealed she's "anxious" to have all eyes on her at the upcoming coronation.
"I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical," he explained. "And yes, I think I'd be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes... She's 75, but you know, it's tough to do it. But she's never complained. You just do it. Get on with it."
Tom also disclosed that regardless of Camilla's title, she's "still my mother." He wanted the public to know that his life will not change with his mom's title bump.
"You're not going to find us with great estates and being called the Duke of Whatever. No, that would be appalling," he said. "I become nothing. There would be a revolution if they start handing them out to people like me. No. Why would I expect one?"
Sources spilled that Camilla has been Charles' support system ahead of the reunion with his estranged son.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry will attend his father's coronation next month — but Meghan Markle will stay behind with the kids in California.