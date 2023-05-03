'Lousy Seating & Dinner Party Snubs': Kate Middleton Had 'Mastermind' Plan to Make Sure Meghan Markle Would've Had a 'Rotten Time' at King Charles' Coronation
Kate Middleton worked feverishly behind the scenes to keep her American sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, from attending King Charles' coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind behind Harry's solo appearance at the coronation," said a palace courtier.
"She made sure Meghan would've had a rotten time — with lousy seating arrangements, dinner party snubs, and family peace talks — if the Duchess of Sussex actually decided to attend," the source spilled.
According to another insider, Kate told father-in-law Charles she wasn't willing to make nice with the washed-up Suits actress, who she blames for permanently wrecking Harry's relationship with the royals.
"There's just too much mud under the bridge for that — now or in the future," explained the insider. "Kate played Meghan like a fiddle and used her ego against her."
The insider insisted the Princess of Wales knew prideful Meghan wouldn't attend the coronation without a VIP spot at Westminster Abbey and said, "It's not her usual style, but Kate's patting herself on the back and considering it a moral victory that evens the score — just a little bit."
Kate and Meghan butted heads from almost the moment they met, palace sources claimed. The beauties have blamed each other for a fierce fight before Meghan married Harry — and both insist the other left them in tears.
"William's wife has not forgiven Meghan for her American-style mean girl behavior," said the courtier. "The new Princess of Wales sees her sister-in-law as a toxic thorn buried deep in the monarchy's side and is willing to spill figurative blood to remove it.
"Kate fully supports her husband's decision to spurn his kid brother if that's what it takes to bring Harry to heel. She sees the self-absorbed Sussexes as a threat to the monarchy — and as a future Queen of England her opinion carries significant weight."
In fact, the new king is relying on common-born Kate's advice when it comes to family matters, dished the insider.
"His Majesty believes Kate instinctively knows what's right — and what will play well with the British public — and knows her huge popularity is an asset to the Crown. He's given her a free hand in all things related to Meghan and Harry — and is secretly delighted Kate chased the witch away from the coronation.
The source insisted having Meghan stay home in California while Queen Elizabeth's successor ascends to the throne is a crowning achievement for Kate.
"She played her cards right and won," said the insider. "You can bet she'll make sure Meghan stays as far away as possible in the future — and maybe be gone for good."