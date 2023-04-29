Kate Middleton Finds Meghan Markle's 'Obsession With Money Distasteful'
While Prince Harry reunites with his estranged family at King Charles III's May 6 coronation, it was announced that his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay behind in the couple's $14.7 million mansion in the celebrity-filled neighborhood of Montecito, California. The exiled royals' elaborate home, plus the $100 million deals they inked with Netflix and for Harry's book, has put an even bigger wedge between Harry, his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The way they see it, Meghan's obsession with money seems to have rubbed off on Harry," spilled the source, adding that "in their eyes, Meghan seems very preoccupied with image and money and they find it very distasteful."
Kate and Meghan have never seen eye-to-eye, starting from the initial stages of Harry's relationship with the Suits actress.
In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Markle recalled the first time she met Kate and William.
"They came for dinner," Meghan said. "I remember, I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
She went on to joke that the interaction was a quick lesson in royal etiquette. "That formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me."
The squabbling sister-in-laws' friction grew after Harry's damning accusations in his memoir, Spare, as he recalled stories of Kate "reluctantly" allowing Meghan to use her lip gloss and the infamous "baby brain" feud.
He recalled how Meghan horrified Kate by asking to borrow her lip gloss at a royal event. "Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube," Harry wrote, adding that William's wife made a face while handing it over.
He also detailed an incident in which Meghan accused Kate of having "baby brain" following the birth of Louis. He said the duchess demanded an apology, saying, "We're not close enough for you to talk about my hormones."
Harry also claimed William pointed in Meghan's face and called her rude. "Kate was taken aback by Meghan's casualness," shared the source. "Clearly, Meghan had never taken the time to learn about the royal family's ways — or she had just ignored it."
We're told that Kate did her best to help Meghan fit in. "As awkward as their initial meeting was, Kate did try to welcome Meghan," said the source. "Kate's motto has always been, 'Just smile and do your best.' She told Meghan how things were properly done and what was unacceptable, and she would tell Meghan how she needed to fix things."
But Meghan "wasn't very receptive."
As for the princess' estranged relationship with the duchess, the insider shared there's no turning back. When Meghan and Harry ditched their royal duties and moved to the U.S., they left William, Kate, the late Queen Elizabeth II — who died in September 2022 at 96 — to pick up the pieces.
"It broke the Queen's heart," the insider shared. Even more, it convinced Kate that Meghan tried to bring the royal family down. "And she will never forgive her for it."