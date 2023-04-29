Kate Middleton Finds Meghan Markle's 'Obsession With Money Distasteful'

While Prince Harry reunites with his estranged family at King Charles III 's May 6 coronation , it was announced that his wife, Meghan Markle , will stay behind in the couple's $14.7 million mansion in the celebrity-filled neighborhood of Montecito, California. The exiled royals' elaborate home, plus the $100 million deals they inked with Netflix and for Harry's book, has put an even bigger wedge between Harry, his brother, Prince William , and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The way they see it, Meghan's obsession with money seems to have rubbed off on Harry," spilled the source, adding that "in their eyes, Meghan seems very preoccupied with image and money and they find it very distasteful."

Kate and Meghan have never seen eye-to-eye, starting from the initial stages of Harry's relationship with the Suits actress.