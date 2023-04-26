Meghan Markle's Coronation No-Show Part of Royal Family's 'Master Plan' to Force Lonesome Harry to See Reason
Palace officials sent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry an invitation to King Charles' coronation with stipulations they felt confident the Duchess of Sussex would never accept, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Insiders claim it was part of the royal family's master plan to have Harry attend the event solo so they could get him alone and make him see reason after he waged war on the brood in a scathing tell-all and Netflix docuseries.
"The royals just want to bring Harry home, pull up the drawbridge and leave Meghan on the outside," the source spilled.
The source claimed the invite was designed to make the offer less appealing by ensuring neither of the Sussexes would have a prominent role at Charles' ceremony. It was speculated Meghan would face public backlash if she did step out for the occasion.
"The senior royals kept their fingers crossed that Harry's sense of duty would make him feel obligated to fly to London for the most important day of his father's life," a courtier said. "Meghan and Harry have attacked just about everyone and can't be trusted."
Royal author Tom Bower said that Kate Middleton's request may have been the final straw to convince Meghan to stay behind in California with the couple's kids while her husband makes the trip overseas, claiming the Princess of Wales said she "would not have her there under any circumstances and if she did come, she had to sit at the back."
Harry and Meghan appear to be adjusted to life in California after their relocation to Montecito in 2020, having recently been spotted enjoying a date night at the Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena weeks after his visit to the U.K.
During his visit, he reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage, his former digs before being evicted.
Another well-placed insider said that "no matter how badly Harry has behaved, he will eventually be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal family."
"He's blood, after all."