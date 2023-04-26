Meghan Markle's Coronation No-Show Part of Royal Family's 'Master Plan' to Force Lonesome Harry to See Reason

Palace officials sent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry an invitation to King Charles' coronation with stipulations they felt confident the Duchess of Sussex would never accept, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Insiders claim it was part of the royal family's master plan to have Harry attend the event solo so they could get him alone and make him see reason after he waged war on the brood in a scathing tell-all and Netflix docuseries.