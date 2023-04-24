Prince Harry Will Sit 10 Rows Behind Family At King Charles' Coronation, Royal Insider Reveals
Prince Harry is reportedly set to sit ten rows back from the rest of the royal family when King Charles is coronated next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just days after the Duke of Sussex confirmed he would be attending his father’s coronation on May 6, one royal insider revealed the renegade prince will be forced to sit ten rows behind the rest of the royals.
Also surprising are reports that Prince Harry is not expected to stick around after the coronation and will instead return home to California to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple’s two children.
“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” former royal butler Paul Burrell said on Sunday, according to the Sun.
“He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Burrell continued. “His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”
“But Harry is not going to hang around,” Burrell added.
While King Charles’ coronation is set for May 6, the coronation festivities are reportedly scheduled to continue for another three days. Harry is only expected to attend the crowning ceremony.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the king’s coronation next month will mark the first time Harry will see both his father and Prince William since the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, Spare, was published earlier this year.
Despite exposing the royal family’s alleged dirty laundry in his memoir, one royal source claimed Harry is still “desperate to come back for the coronation and spend quality time with his family.”
Meanwhile, neither Meghan Markle nor the renegade royal couple’s two children – Archie and Lilibet – will be attending the king’s coronation alongside Harry.
Instead, the trio will reportedly remain in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday which – like the king’s coronation – is on May 6.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also denied reports that Meghan is skipping the king’s coronation due to letters she and Charles exchanged regarding alleged racism within Buckingham Palace.