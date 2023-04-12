Meghan Markle Would Be 'Inauthentic' If She Went To King Charles III's Coronation: Sources

Given what's "gone down" since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their infamous "Megxit," a source explained it would be "inauthentic" for the Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Prince Harry will travel across the pond to attend his father's ceremony, Meghan will stay home in California to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday.

Ironically, Archie's May 6 birthday is the same day as King Charles' coronation — symbolizing the disconnect between family members.