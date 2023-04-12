Meghan Markle Would Be 'Inauthentic' If She Went To King Charles III's Coronation: Sources
Given what's "gone down" since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their infamous "Megxit," a source explained it would be "inauthentic" for the Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Prince Harry will travel across the pond to attend his father's ceremony, Meghan will stay home in California to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday.
Ironically, Archie's May 6 birthday is the same day as King Charles' coronation — symbolizing the disconnect between family members.
While Meghan won't be with her husband for the elaborate ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex was said to have fully supported Prince Harry's decision to attend his father's coronation.
"They had to make a decision that felt genuine and authentic, especially after everything that has been said and all the things that have gone down," a source told Page Six. "The words that Harry and Meghan have said about the importance of their family are lining up with their actions."
Since Meghan and Harry "care about their family," the decision for the Duchess to stay back home in California did not cause tension between the couple, according to the insider.
"Meghan is going to stay [in California] and Harry is going to support his dad," the source said, as they added that Prince Harry came to his decision after weeks of back-and-forth.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Bombshell: Prince Harry 'Infuriated' By King Charles' Decision To Cut Off Meghan Markle From The Royal Piggy Bank
- 'Playing Both Sides': Prince Andrew's Daughters' Support For Royal Renegades Harry & Meghan Fuels Tension With Kate
- 'Cowardly' King Charles III 'Will Do Anything' To Avoid Confrontation With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ahead Of Coronation
"It’s a decision they made together as a family," the insider said of Prince Harry's drawn-out process of deciding whether to attend his father's coronation.
While Prince Harry is headline across the pond, RadarOnline.com has discovered he won't stay in England long. Prince Harry is expected to make the visit short so he can return to his wife and kids at home.
The source scoffed at critics' views of Meghan.
"If she was super controlling, then she could have made sure that Harry didn’t go," the insider shared. "She’s all good, she supports Harry — they both have nothing more to prove."