Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family Of Intentionally Withholding Information Over Phone Hack Lawsuit

Prince Harry slammed his Royal family members as he appeared in court this week for a civil case against Associated Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex accused his family of intentionally withholding information about a phone hack, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The civil suit accused the publisher of illegally gathering information on high-profile individuals like Prince Harry, Elton John, and Jude Law, among others. The lawsuit alleged the publisher hacked phones and placed listening devices in intimate settings like a vehicle to gather information for future articles.

In a written statement submitted to the court, the Duke of Sussex lashed out at his family's "never complain, never explain" policy to the media.