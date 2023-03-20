Your tip
Meghan Markle’s Friend Rips Expenses For King Charles’ Coronation: ‘A Street Party is the LEAST Of Their Concerns’

Source: mega
Mar. 20 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie criticized money being spent on King Charles IIIs coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Scobie posted a screenshot of a story from The Sun titled “Inside the 87 unpatriotic councils spending NOTHING on King’s coronation including Charles’ own tight-fisted town hall.”

Source: MEGA

The article discussed how certain UK officials are not spending money on the May 6 event — and not setting aside money for things like street parties.

The decision has upset some royal fans but not Markle’s friend Omid. He captioned his post, “Many of the country’s councils can barely afford to keep libraries open, maintain public parks and cemeteries, run free school travel for special needs students, fix potholes, clean the streets, support the arts… the list goes on. A street party is the LEAST of their concerns.”

Source: MEGA

One royal fan replied, “What makes you think street parties to celebrate this historic moment are less important? If H&M had bigger roles in the ceremony I'm sure you would say something different.”

Scobie responded, “You think council-funded celebrations are as important as the things I listed? LMAO.”

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan and Harry were invited to Charles coronation but have yet to confirm if they will attend.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a rep for Meghan and Harry said. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, Meghan and Harry were left “stunned” after Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage hours after the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare was published.

Sources said Charles was furious his youngest son trashed Queen Camilla in the book and revealed details of a physical altercation with his brother William.

Charles initiated the eviction process on January 1, hours after Spare was made available for purchase.

"It's like [the royals] want to cut them out of the picture for good," said Scobie.

"Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially, they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," said a second source.

