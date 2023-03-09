Olive Branch: King Charles 'Confirmed' To Harry & Meghan That Young Archie & Lilibet WOULD Be Allowed To Use Prince & Princess Titles
King Charles “confirmed” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the couple’s two children would be allowed to use their royal prince and princess titles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come amid the royal family’s ongoing royal feud, Charles reportedly told Harry that his young son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, could use their royal titles during a “private conversation” shortly after the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year.
According to Daily Mail, many view the move as an “olive branch” from King Charles to Harry and Meghan as the renegade Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain on the outs with the rest of the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan have also been accused of being “obsessed” with the idea King Charles might prohibit Archie and Lilibet from officially using their prince and princess titles, while royal insiders confirmed the king would never “punish” his grandchildren “like that.”
“The appropriate conversations took place ahead of Lilibet's christening,” one royal insider confirmed this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, young Lilibet was described as “Princess Lilibet Diana” for the first time this week when it was confirmed the one-year-old was christened in a private ceremony on March 3.
Even more surprising is the fact that, as of early Thursday morning, both Archie and Lilibet’s titles were updated on Buckingham Palace’s official website.
“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said after their children’s titles were updated this week.
“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace,” the royal couple’s spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, some royal sources said the “timing” was “strange” on Wednesday when Prince Harry and Meghan insisted they “wanted to use the titles for their children as convention dictates.”
But according to another royal insider, there would have been “no story” if the Buckingham Palace website was updated with Archie and Lilibet’s new titles alongside the rest of the royal family’s titles last year.
“After the queen died, updates were made to the royal website,” the source said. “Despite their birthright, Archie and Lilibet were not given their titles.”
“If the titles had just been updated, along with everyone else, there would be no story.”