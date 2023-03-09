Olive Branch: King Charles 'Confirmed' To Harry & Meghan That Young Archie & Lilibet WOULD Be Allowed To Use Prince & Princess Titles

King Charles “confirmed” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the couple’s two children would be allowed to use their royal prince and princess titles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come amid the royal family’s ongoing royal feud, Charles reportedly told Harry that his young son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, could use their royal titles during a “private conversation” shortly after the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year.