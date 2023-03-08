Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter SNUBBED By Royal Grandfather & Uncle Who Were No-Shows At Her Christening
Poor little Princess Lilibet Diana! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their daughter's christening at the couple's Montecito, California, home — and notable guests were missing from the intimate occasion. The toddler's Royal grandfather King Charles III and uncle Prince William were both no-shows for the affair despite being invited, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended an invite to their estranged Royal family members for the celebration held last Friday — but the olive branch was not enough to sway King Charles and Prince William to make the trip across the pond.
Keeping in line with their unconventional Royal lifestyle, the Sussexes chose an Anglican ceremony over a traditional British baptism. The Duke and Duchess hosted around 20 to 30 guests, including close billionaire pal Tyler Perry, for the milestone occasion.
In addition to King Charles III and Prince William, invitations were also sent to Queen Consort Camilla and Duchess of York Kate Middleton.
While it remained unclear when the invitations were sent, a source revealed that the women joined their husbands and declined to travel for Lilibet's big day.
The King of England did however bestow his youngest son's daughter with an official title, making the toddler a princess six months after he ascended to the throne.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie was also given the title of prince. The move appeared to symbolize the King's love for his grandchildren amid back-to-back public riffs within the Royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan made sure to include Princess Lilibet Diana's official title on the 21-month-old's christening announcement.
Following the couple's publicity tour and deal for a bombshell Netflix docuseries — it was rumored that King Charles was withholding his grandchildren's titles over Harry's head in an attempt to squash his controversial memoir, Spare.
Despite their decision to walk away from their duties as full-time Royals, Harry and Meghan did not want to deny their children's birthright.
The King is pushing hard to prove he's there for his estranged grandchildren. Buckingham Palace even announced that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's official profiles will be updated to reflect their new titles.