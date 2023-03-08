Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter SNUBBED By Royal Grandfather & Uncle Who Were No-Shows At Her Christening  

Poor little Princess Lilibet Diana! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their daughter's christening at the couple's Montecito, California, home — and notable guests were missing from the intimate occasion. The toddler's Royal grandfather King Charles III and uncle Prince William were both no-shows for the affair despite being invited, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended an invite to their estranged Royal family members for the celebration held last Friday — but the olive branch was not enough to sway King Charles and Prince William to make the trip across the pond.