Disgraced Prince Andrew Resisting King Charles' Frogmore Cottage Offer, Thinks Harry's Old Digs Are A 'Downgrade'

Queen Elizabeth gifted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the five-bedroom cottage in 2019 and they have continued to use Frogmore as their official home while in the UK amid renovations.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a statement shared on their behalf revealed amid reports they are drawing up plans to get their remaining belongings back to the US.

Meghan and Harry are still living in California after stepping down from their royal duties, having since waged a fresh war against his family with the explosive release of his memoir, Spare, and their Netflix documentary.