Disgraced Prince Andrew Resisting King Charles' Frogmore Cottage Offer, Thinks Harry's Old Digs Are A 'Downgrade'
Disgraced Prince Andrew put his foot down on Frogmore Cottage and has been resisting his brother King Charles' offer because he thinks it's a "downgrade," RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The Duke of York has been residing in a far more spacious 30-bedroom property at Royal Lodge for 20 years and is said to be pushing back on the pressure to relocate.
Queen Elizabeth gifted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the five-bedroom cottage in 2019 and they have continued to use Frogmore as their official home while in the UK amid renovations.
"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a statement shared on their behalf revealed amid reports they are drawing up plans to get their remaining belongings back to the US.
Meghan and Harry are still living in California after stepping down from their royal duties, having since waged a fresh war against his family with the explosive release of his memoir, Spare, and their Netflix documentary.
Andrew, meanwhile, has been keeping a low profile after being stripped of his royal titles following a sexual assault lawsuit and settlement.
Insiders claim that he is now gearing up to launch a legal case against accuser Virginia Giuffre in a bid to force her to retract the allegations and obtain an apology after Giuffre dropped a separate sexual abuse lawsuit against lawyer Alan Dershowitz in November.
Reports indicate that Andrew believes a retraction and apology could help restore his relationship with the royals in addition to his public image.
- Royal Feud Deepens: Prince Andrew 'Will Not Leave' Windsor Castle If King Charles Tries To Evict Him
- Prince Andrew Threatening To Write Bombshell Tell-All About King Charles Unless His Royal Paychecks Are Reinstated
- Prince Andrew Sex Accuser Has Bombshell Memoir REJECTED By Top U.S. Publishing House — As She Tries To Hawk Tell-All Book 'Just Before King Charles' Coronation'
Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual assault and abuse on three occasions in 2001 when she was just 17. The bombshell claims, which he denied, emerged from a civil lawsuit filed in 2020.
Harry and Meghan reportedly got their eviction notice on January 11, one day after Spare hit bookshelves.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Omid Scobie, the Sussexes's biographer, said the couple were "stunned" and told little detail apart from the fact that the property is needed for "someone else."
Buckingham Palace has not yet addressed the matter, but a source said any discussions would be "private" amid claims the move was about "money, not malice."