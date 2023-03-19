Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Marriage Put To The Test As Sussexes Have 'Massive Expenses' After Royal Exit

Three years ago, the Sussexes lost an estimated $5.5 million in royal income when they made the controversial move to quit their duties in 2020, announcing their plans to become financially independent.

Meghan and Harry have since made a small fortune from their six-part Netflix series — part of a $100 million deal — and his Spare book contract for $20 million. There's also the couple's $30 million podcast payout from Spotify to consider, which is surely helping.

However, their bills keep stacking up, including the mortgage for their sprawling $14 million Montecito mansion. Sources said the pair also spends more than $2 million a year for security to protect themselves and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.