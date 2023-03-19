Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Marriage Put To The Test As Sussexes Have 'Massive Expenses' After Royal Exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is being tested as the exiled royals have "massive expenses" to consider after leaving behind their senior roles, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
"Harry said he wants privacy, but he's willing to do anything to stay in the spotlight to get more money rolling in," an inside source said about their financial situation, claiming his relationship with Meghan "may depend on it."
Three years ago, the Sussexes lost an estimated $5.5 million in royal income when they made the controversial move to quit their duties in 2020, announcing their plans to become financially independent.
Meghan and Harry have since made a small fortune from their six-part Netflix series — part of a $100 million deal — and his Spare book contract for $20 million. There's also the couple's $30 million podcast payout from Spotify to consider, which is surely helping.
However, their bills keep stacking up, including the mortgage for their sprawling $14 million Montecito mansion. Sources said the pair also spends more than $2 million a year for security to protect themselves and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.
Plus, their taxes are sky-high and they still have a jet-setting lifestyle, albeit more private.
Meghan was claimed to be "surprised" and "disappointed" when she learned that Harry "had very little money" when they wed back in May 2018, according to royal author Tom Bower, who alleged she "wants to ride in big Cadillacs, private jets on command."
At the moment, she "needs to scrounge for those sorts of things" from mega-rich pals, he declared.
Harry and Meghan appear to be keeping their heads up after King Charles III's decision to vacate their last remaining U.K. home ahead of his coronation, for which their attendance has not yet been confirmed despite rumors they were invited.
"When Harry was a royal, he'd go on huge shopping sprees, glamorous vacations, and buy everyone drinks and dinner at expensive London restaurants," another source recalled. "Charles funded everything, so Harry didn't have to think about money."
Although the royals seemingly remain on the outs with the Sussexes, he did offer an olive branch by confirming the couple's two children would be allowed to use their royal prince and princess titles.