Queen Elizabeth Protected Prince William From Fighting Taliban, Decided It Was Too Risky For Future Heir But Not Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth had a change of heart about sending Prince William to fight the Taliban because he was set to be the future heir, RadarOnline.com has learned, but felt the risk was an "acceptable" one to take for his younger brother, Prince Harry.
General Sir Mike Jackson, who served as head of the British Army, ditched protocol to share the revelation in an upcoming ITVX documentary called The Real Crown.
"What goes on in those audiences and who says what to whom remains for the two people involved, and I will break the rule about not divulging what goes on on this one occasion," he said, claiming the late monarch made her views "very clear" at the time.
"She said, 'My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty'. And that was that. But it was decided that William as heir to the heir, the risk is too great. But for his younger brother, the risk was acceptable," claimed Jackson.
Former head of MI6, Sir John Scarlett, said that Queen Elizabeth was well aware of the dangers of war. "Of course she has complete clearance to everything. She has complete access to an exceptional amount of info and insight for longer than anyone else. William was very keen to go," he claimed in the doc.
Prince Harry AKA "Captain Wales" revealed that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of duty in the middle east within the pages of his memoir, Spare.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Sarah Ferguson Gets Psychic Reading About Beloved Corgis Late Queen Elizabeth Left Behind
- 'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen
- 'It's Been A Complicated Time': Meghan Markle Breaks Silence On Queen Elizabeth's Death After Netflix Delays Explosive Tell-All
Spare's title was a nod to him being the second-born male child of his father, King Charles III, and late mother, Princess Diana. "Wonderful. Now you've given me an heir and a spare, my work is done," Charles was claimed to have said to Harry's mother.
Harry said he found purpose in the military and was proud to be serving a cause greater than himself, previously telling Anderson Cooper that he was reveling in the fact that he was "wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life, and accomplish some of the biggest challenges that I ever had."
Insiders told RadarOnline.com there is still tension brewing between the royal siblings after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior duties and relocated to the U.S., going on to launch a war against the palace in a Netflix series.
Harry was back at his old stomping grounds in late March, at which time he was seen heading into London's High Court for a hearing in a suit against Associated Newspapers. "King Charles III and Camilla are too busy, and Prince William and Princess Kate snubbed him," a courtier spilled, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
"In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport," added the tipster. "They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays."