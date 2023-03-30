Sarah Ferguson Gets Psychic Reading About Beloved Corgis Late Queen Elizabeth Left Behind
Sarah Ferguson enjoyed getting a live on-air psychic reading regarding Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, who returned to her and her ex-husband Prince Andrew's care in the wake of the monarch's death.
The Duke and Duchess of York originally gifted the two pups, which Ferguson described as "national treasures," to his mother. After she died in September, Muick and Sandy have been residing with the royal exes in the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.
RadarOnline.com has learned that pet expert Beth Lee-Crowther sounded off about how the pooches have adapted to life in her care during Thursday's episode of This Morning, telling a smiling Ferguson that it's been going "really well" for them so far.
"One of them, in particular, is really linked to you and keeps following you around and looking for reassurance all the time," said Lee-Crowther, adding, "I do believe that they are feeling grief, but you're handling it really well."
The pet oracle said one of the dogs "is a bit bloated so it might be good to look at that and get a hypoallergenic diet for them."
Ferguson, who also has five Norfolk terriers, confessed that Sandy "constantly" wants to be shown affection by her while Muik is a total foodie and "loves to eat everything."
Social media users commented on the bizarre segment after Yahoo News UK's royal executive editor Omid Scobie posted a clip on Thursday.
"Britain, has it come to this???" one wrote. "I needed a good laugh," said another. "Thanks." A third tweeted, "I think she's trolling everyone now."
- Billionaire Associate Of Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson Accused Of Bankrolling Sex Trafficking Ring
- Sarah Ferguson Defends Ex-Husband Prince Andrew, Insists Disgraced Royal Was A 'Very Good Man' When They Married
- Fergie Welcomed Back For Royal Christmas Festivities Years After Shocking Photo Scandal & Split From Prince Andrew Tore Palace Apart
Ferguson previously gushed over the pups, calling them "total joys" while sharing a sentimental story about the pair.
"I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by," she told PEOPLE.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ferguson also spilled about her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, during her TV interview, dishing that it may dethrone Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare on the best-sellers list.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, the Duke of Sussex now has his own concerns that King Charles and Prince William may want to retaliate after his bombshell claims within the pages, despite them opting to keep quiet publicly.
"It wouldn't surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media," spilled a palace insider.