Bombshell: Prince Harry 'Infuriated' By King Charles' Decision To Cut Off Meghan Markle From The Royal Piggy Bank

Prince Harry 'Infuriated' By King Charles' Decision To Cut Off Meghan Markle From The Royal Piggy Bank
Prince Harry was furious at King Charles III after he decided to exclude Meghan Markle from the royal family payroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The decision was made soon after the Duke of Sussex revealed his plans to marry the American actress.
In royal correspondent Robert Jobson's new book Our King, he described an interaction between the Duke, his brother Prince William and their father.
"Are you sure, Harold?" the Prince of Wales asked his brother.
When the Duke made it clear he was "absolutely sure," the future king chimed in and said that he couldn't afford to pay her as a member of the royal family.
"This infuriated Harry," Jobson wrote.
In an excerpt from the author's book, the at-the-time heir to the throne told his son that he was already bankrolling his wife Camilla and William's growing family.
The decision led to a big "falling-out" between the father and his son.
The Prince allegedly swore at Charles, and the now 74-year-old refused to answer Harry's calls for some time after the exchange.
"When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank," Jobson wrote.
The British journalist then theorized that every incident Harry and Meghan experienced following the decision was "made bigger" in their minds.
According to the book, the Duke believed his father refused to accept his wife as a working, payrolled royal. He further thought that his own brother considered his romance with Meghan a "whirlwind affair."
Queen Elizabeth also soured on the couple's antics after their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. They heavily criticized the monarchy and accused the family of not accepting Meghan due to her race.
According to Jobson's book, the late Queen described the Sussexes' behavior as "quite mad." She allegedly believed that her grandson was "so consumed" by his love for his wife that it was "clouding his judgment."
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moved to California. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the royal couple became financially independent and "ceased to represent the crown."
Despite the heated history, Harry and Megan are finalizing their plans to fly out to London and attend the King's coronation with the rest of the royal family.
