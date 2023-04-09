Prince Harry Could Lose Duke of Sussex Title: Top-Secret Move Being 'Discussed at Highest Level'
Prince Harry could be stripped of his title as the Duke of Sussex by his own father, King Charles III, according to a new book published by a veteran royal correspondent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Several bombshells have been dropped in the lead-up to Robert Jobson's upcoming title, King Charles III: Our King: the Man and the Monarch.
The book claims a number of senior royals discussed the possible move "at the highest levels" to remove the King's youngest son from his royal position after his move outside of the UK.
"The King is said not to be in favor, but other senior Royals are less indulgent," the book's excerpt read. "Ultimately, despite Charles' enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy. At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope."
Jobson's book explains the demotion would lead the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, to the title of "Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California."
There is still a lot of speculation about whether the Duke and his wife will show up to King Charles' Coronation in May.
The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, are set to be officially crowned in a lavish ceremony. Despite months of speculation, the Sussexes have been invited, but they have yet to confirm or deny their attendance.
In a statement he released earlier this year, the 38-year-old has fought against his critics since his relationship with the American actress began.
Prince Harry revealed that dating Meghan made him "increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles."
He also claimed "the situation got worse" after the Duchess gave birth to their first child, Archie, in 2019.
Harry detailed his experience growing up in the royal family and his own journey of "self-discovery" in his new book, Spare.
