Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Snubbed' Prince Harry During His U.K. Return
For the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, Prince Harry was back in the U.K. On March 27 as well as March 30, he was seen making his way into London's High Court for a preliminary hearing in a suit against Associated Newspapers.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, are two of several high-profile figures claiming "gross violations of privacy" in the legal case.
Privacy is something Harry got plenty of from the royals during his trip back home, though — RadarOnline.com has learned he didn't even see his family.
"King Charles III and Camilla are too busy, and Prince William and Princess Kate snubbed him," an insider spilled. "In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport. They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays."
That's par for the course for William, 40, since Harry began slamming him in interviews and his dishy memoir, Spare. And with Harry and Meghan still undecided about attending Charles' coronation in May, tensions aren't likely to ease up.
"William has sent out a firm warning: If Harry stirs up trouble at the coronation, he'll be out of the family for good," stated the source.
Kate, 41, is more sympathetic, "but, like William, she does not trust Harry and is wary of his agenda." It's a sad state for the formerly close princes as "their relationship is hanging by a thread, and after everything that's happened, it'll take a miracle to fix things."
William and Kate aren't the only ones avoiding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As RadarOnline.com reported, the 74-year-old king is allegedly "paralyzed by fear and indecision" on how to handle the couple if they show up to his coronation.
"Charles will do anything to avoid a confrontation with Harry and Meghan," a high-level insider said. "He's downright terrified! But by dithering, he's exposed his huge weakness — he hates tackling problems head-on."
According to the insider, "He should be laying down the law after Harry and Meghan's multiple smears and provocations since they quit royal life in 2020, but he's chosen to shy away from a bitter battle."
But Charles is "caught between a rock and a hard place" the source shared. "If he caves into the Sussexes, he'll lose respect of the British people and also members of his own family who no longer trust the couple."