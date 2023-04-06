Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Snubbed' Prince Harry During His U.K. Return

For the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, Prince Harry was back in the U.K. On March 27 as well as March 30, he was seen making his way into London's High Court for a preliminary hearing in a suit against Associated Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, are two of several high-profile figures claiming "gross violations of privacy" in the legal case.