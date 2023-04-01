Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Only Work One Hour Per Week For $13M Archewell Foundation, Tax Filings Show

Newly released tax filings obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only worked one hour per week for their $13 million Archewell Foundation in 2021.

In a surprising revelation to come three years after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their duties within the royal family in January 2020, the Archewell charity’s public IRS filings show that the renegade royal couple only worked one documented hour per week throughout the entirety of 2021.