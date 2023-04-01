Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Only Work One Hour Per Week For $13M Archewell Foundation, Tax Filings Show
Newly released tax filings obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only worked one hour per week for their $13 million Archewell Foundation in 2021.
In a surprising revelation to come three years after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their duties within the royal family in January 2020, the Archewell charity’s public IRS filings show that the renegade royal couple only worked one documented hour per week throughout the entirety of 2021.
Also surprising was the fact that, according to the nonprofit’s public IRS 990 filing, $10 million of the $13 million raised by the Archewell Foundation in 2021 came from just one private donor.
But despite the filing showing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only worked one hour per week in 2021, one source close to the royal couple claimed the “standard” tax documents failed to provide a “full picture” of the work accomplished by Harry, Meghan, and their charity.
Meanwhile, the 2021 filing further confirmed that the Archewell Foundation’s CEO, James Holt, received an annual salary of $59,846 in 2021 as well as approximately $3,832 in other benefits.
At least two other staffers besides Holt are still employed at the charity, including an administrative assistant and a delivery program manager.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan launched the Archewell Foundation shortly after stepping down from the royal family in January 2020.
At the time of their departure from Buckingham Palace three years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the move was meant to “provide [their] family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”
The pair then announced that Archewell’s main objective was to “uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time.”
“Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organizations fueling systemic cultural change,” a memo filed alongside the foundation’s 2021 public tax documents read.
“Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership.”
Although Harry and Meghan did not receive a salary for their one hour-per-week of work in 2021, the royal couple are involved in a number of other paid projects that help them remain “financially independent” from the royal family.
Harry reportedly sold his controversial memoir, Spare, to Penguin Random House for an estimated $20 million, and Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, was reportedly part of a $15 to $18 million dollar deal the couple made with Spotify.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also believed to have made nearly $100 million after closing a deal with Netflix that included the recently released docuseries Harry & Meghan.