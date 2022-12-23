Meghan Markle 'Ripped Up Royal Rulebook' & Wrote Her Own 'Role' As Family Drama Erupted In Palace Before She & Harry Stepped Down

"She's ripping up the royal rulebook and rewriting her role like she's the star and her position is part of a Hollywood movie," a well-placed source said months after the former Suits actress and Harry tied the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"Harry's lovestruck, so he goes along," added the frustrated source. "She insists on doing things her way."

Queen Elizabeth wanted only the best for her beloved grandson, so she "welcomed Meghan into the family" in spite of any reservations she had at the time.