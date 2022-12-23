Meghan Markle 'Ripped Up Royal Rulebook' & Wrote Her Own 'Role' As Family Drama Erupted In Palace Before She & Harry Stepped Down
Meghan Markle marched to the beat of her own drum as drama with Prince Harry's family reached an all-time high in late 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duchess of Sussex was "expected to be a breath of fresh air," insiders claimed, alleging her different point of view ended up causing turmoil in the palace walls.
"She's ripping up the royal rulebook and rewriting her role like she's the star and her position is part of a Hollywood movie," a well-placed source said months after the former Suits actress and Harry tied the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
"Harry's lovestruck, so he goes along," added the frustrated source. "She insists on doing things her way."
Queen Elizabeth wanted only the best for her beloved grandson, so she "welcomed Meghan into the family" in spite of any reservations she had at the time.
"But ever since, Meghan has done nothing but thumb her nose at the royals and their hallowed traditions," alleged the source.
The source said that Kate Middleton had tried to "help ease" Markle into royal life, but it didn't go over well, also claiming that Prince William had been "iced out" by the Sussexes which still seems to hold true.
Markle and Harry took the world by surprise when they announced their plans to "step back" from their duties as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, adding they would be working to become financially independent while continuing to support the Queen.
In the wake of Elizabeth's death, the royal drama has continued with the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which pulls the veil back on their rocky exit and more shocking aspects of royal life.
"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry said of his wife and two children in the series, adding "no one sees what's happening behind closed doors."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, another insider in 2016 said that then-Prince Charles had tried banning the couple's nuptials before they made it official.
"Snooty Camilla doesn't want another commoner," the insider alleged.
The coronation of King Charles III has now become another talking point as he decides whether or not Harry and Markle will be able to join the momentous occasion.
So, what could cause one more wrench in the works? Harry's memoir, Spare, is hitting shelves in January 2023.