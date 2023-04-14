Prince William Feels 'Betrayed' By Harry, Giving Brother Cold Shoulder Despite King Charles' Hope To 'Mend Family Rifts' With Coronation
Prince William has unresolved feelings of resentment toward his younger brother, Prince Harry, after bombshell revelations in the Duke of Sussex's tell-all furthered the divide within the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the Prince of Wales still feels "betrayed" by Harry's repeated attacks and has no plans to speak to him leading up to King Charles' coronation on May 6.
The event is weeks away and will bring the battling brothers face-to-face after their sibling rivalry was brought to new light in Harry's explosive memoir, Spare.
Harry's book was yet another strike back at his family after the release of his Netflix series with wife Meghan Markle, detailing their rocky exit from royal life and the alleged turmoil that took place behind palace doors.
Charles is said to be hopeful that his coronation will "mend family rifts," according to The Telegraph, but it seems there will still be lingering animosity when Harry arrives for his father's big day.
Harry will stay "just 700 yards" from where William and Kate Middleton reside at Adelaide Cottage. The Duke of Sussex will stay at Frogmore, only two fields away.
Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced the news of Harry coming to the event on Wednesday, revealing the royals were "pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th."
The palace revealed Markle would be staying behind, adding, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
Harry will have to celebrate son Archie's fourth birthday another time as it falls on the same day as Charles will be crowned as King.
It appears the monarch is doing all he can to avoid confrontation and is "paralyzed by fear and indecision" on how to handle drama with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.
"He's downright terrified! But by dithering, he's exposed his huge weakness — he hates tackling problems head-on," claimed a high-level courtier. "He should be laying down the law after Harry and Meghan's multiple smears and provocations since they quit royal life in 2020, but he's chosen to shy away from a bitter battle."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that William and Kate are still keeping their distance, and "snubbed" Harry during his visit back in the U.K. on March 27 and March 30.
"In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport," the insider spilled, noting they had driven to the countryside for the Easter holidays.