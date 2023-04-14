Prince William Feels 'Betrayed' By Harry, Giving Brother Cold Shoulder Despite King Charles' Hope To 'Mend Family Rifts' With Coronation

The event is weeks away and will bring the battling brothers face-to-face after their sibling rivalry was brought to new light in Harry's explosive memoir, Spare.

Harry's book was yet another strike back at his family after the release of his Netflix series with wife Meghan Markle, detailing their rocky exit from royal life and the alleged turmoil that took place behind palace doors.

Charles is said to be hopeful that his coronation will "mend family rifts," according to The Telegraph, but it seems there will still be lingering animosity when Harry arrives for his father's big day.

