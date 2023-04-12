King Charles 'Tired & Furious' Over Prince Andrew's Refusal To Vacate $37M Royal Lodge
King Charles is growing increasingly “tired and frustrated” over Prince Andrew’s refusal to vacate the family’s $37 million Royal Lodge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In yet another royal family controversy to take place ahead of the 74-year-old king’s coronation on May 6, Prince Andrew is allegedly ignoring his older brother’s demands to leave the $37 million Windsor home.
Although Charles has reportedly offered his disgraced younger brother Frogmore Cottage instead, the Duke of York is “standing firm” and refusing to leave.
“Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty – an important property in the family’s portfolio,” a royal source told Page Six on Tuesday.
“But William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it,” the royal insider added.
Royal commentator Joshua Rom also told the outlet that it makes “more sense” for Prince William to move into the Royal Lodge because of the duke’s larger family and growing role as the king’s heir apparent.
“It makes a lot more sense for William to have this house to reflect his new role particularly as Andrew is no longer a ‘working royal’ and therefore doesn’t need an office or to entertain dignitaries,” said Rom.
“The cottage they live in once belonged to people who worked for the royals – such as Group Captain Peter Townsend, who had a romance with Princess Margaret and who described it as an ‘ice box’ — and is very cramped,” Rom added regarding William and Kate’s current home, Adelaide Cottage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles evicted Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge in January.
The eviction allegedly came because Andrew is no longer being a “working royal” due to the disgraced duke's now-settled sex assault lawsuit brought on by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.
But now, nearly three months after it was first reported that Charles had evicted his disgraced brother from Buckingham Palace, Andrew is still reportedly living in the Royal Lodge.
Andrew has also reportedly threatened to pen a bombshell tell-all about the royal family’s dirty laundry if he is forced to vacate the royal property.
“Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad,” spilled another royal source this week.
“It has turned into a real battle which [King Charles] never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”