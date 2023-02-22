Prince Andrew Sex Accuser Has Bombshell Memoir REJECTED By Top U.S. Publishing House — As She Tries To Hawk Tell-All Book 'Just Before King Charles' Coronation'

“Either way, it pours further embarrassment on Andrew, the royals and the biggest day of his own brother’s life.”

But while Giuffre is set to publish her memoir sooner rather than later, she has reportedly faced repeated problems in shopping the book to major publishing houses due to inconsistencies in her story and potential legal issues that may arise as a result of the book's contents.

"The outline of Virginia's memoir has been shopped for years. The problem is that every major U.S. publisher has seen various iterations of it - and some of the material has been cut, other elements added," one insider told RadarOnline.com.

"It's not a consistent story. This presents very serious legal challenges for anyone," the source added. "At least one major publisher which considered printing it had no choice but to tell her, 'thanks, but no thanks.'"