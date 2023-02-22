Prince Andrew Sex Accuser Has Bombshell Memoir REJECTED By Top U.S. Publishing House — As She Tries To Hawk Tell-All Book 'Just Before King Charles' Coronation'
Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre reportedly had her tell-all memoir rejected by a top United States publishing house – but that will not stop her from publishing the book ahead of King Charles’ upcoming coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come roughly one year after the disgraced Duke of York settled the sexual abuse lawsuit brought against him by Giuffre in August 2021, Andrew’s 39-year-old accuser is reportedly preparing to publish her bombshell memoir sometime in March.
According to the Mirror, Giuffre’s memoir has been 12 years in the making and is set to detail her alleged meetings with Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 when she was only 17.
As part of the pair’s nearly $4 million settlement, Giuffre reportedly agreed to a one-year gag clause that prevents her from repeating her allegations against Andrew until the clause expires in March 2023 – just weeks before King Charles’ coronation on May 6.
One publishing insider told the Mirror that Giuffre’s memoir will most likely be released ahead of the king’s coronation to “maximize” profits because there is “no bigger occasion than the crowning of the king.”
“All eyes will be on the royal family in the weeks leading up to Charles’s coronation,” said the insider. “Book releases are all about timing, and while there is speculation about whether Andrew will be seen at Westminster Abbey or on the Buckingham Palace balcony, what is certain he will be seen on every bookshelf around the world.”
“For the money the publisher has spent signing Virginia, they want to maximize their return,” the source added. “There will be no bigger occasion for her book than the crowning of the king.”
The insider also noted that, per the pair’s March 2022 settlement, Giuffre may be barred from repeating her allegations against Prince Andrew – although that does not prohibit her from discussing when the pair allegedly met more than two decades ago and “pouring further embarrassment” on the Duke of York, the royal family, and King Charles.
“Either way, it pours further embarrassment on Andrew, the royals and the biggest day of his own brother’s life.”
But while Giuffre is set to publish her memoir sooner rather than later, she has reportedly faced repeated problems in shopping the book to major publishing houses due to inconsistencies in her story and potential legal issues that may arise as a result of the book's contents.
"The outline of Virginia's memoir has been shopped for years. The problem is that every major U.S. publisher has seen various iterations of it - and some of the material has been cut, other elements added," one insider told RadarOnline.com.
"It's not a consistent story. This presents very serious legal challenges for anyone," the source added. "At least one major publisher which considered printing it had no choice but to tell her, 'thanks, but no thanks.'"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Andrew has since amassed a whopping $11 million “war chest” and is considering launching a legal case of his own against his 39-year-old sexual abuse accuser.
Although the duke’s lawyers reportedly told Andrew to “forget” the settlement and be “grateful he’s not in jail” over Giuffre’s allegations against him, the disgraced prince is still zealous to launch a counter lawsuit.
“Andrew has always insisted he is innocent and finally wants to prove it in a US court,” one royal source revealed in January. “He was pressured into settling the case to avoid overshadowing the Platinum Jubilee and has paid a heavy price, personally and professionally.”