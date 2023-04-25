Princess Diana Felt Ex-Husband Charles Wasn't 'Cut Out' to Be King, Had 'Enough Problems' as Heir

A royal correspondent claimed the late Princess of Wales had spoken with her privately in Kensington Palace, and shed light on how Charles was struggling in his role as a prince following their public divorce and reports of the couple's contentious relationship.

"The truth is that Charles would be much happier living in Tuscany, painting the landscape or studying architecture," Jennie Bond claimed Diana said.

Diana apparently made the remarks while discussing her future after their "fairy-tale" wedding came to an unceremonious end.