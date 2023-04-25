Princess Diana Felt Ex-Husband Charles Wasn't 'Cut Out' to Be King, Had 'Enough Problems' as Heir
Princess Diana expressed doubts that her ex-husband, Charles, could one day withstand the pressures that come with being monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I still believe that he's just not cut out to be king," she allegedly said.
A royal correspondent claimed the late Princess of Wales had spoken with her privately in Kensington Palace, and shed light on how Charles was struggling in his role as a prince following their public divorce and reports of the couple's contentious relationship.
"The truth is that Charles would be much happier living in Tuscany, painting the landscape or studying architecture," Jennie Bond claimed Diana said.
Diana apparently made the remarks while discussing her future after their "fairy-tale" wedding came to an unceremonious end.
Charles and Diana divorced in August 1996, one year before she died in a tragic car crash. The exes shared two sons together, Prince William and Prince Harry.
"He's stuck in a rut. Just take a look at his programme," Diana had allegedly pointed out about Charles while chatting with Bond about his days as a prince. "He's doing exactly the sort of things he was doing 10 years ago."
- Prince Harry Will Sit 10 Rows Behind Family At King Charles' Coronation, Royal Insider Reveals
- Meghan Markle Named And Shamed The Royal Who She Says Questioned Archie's Skin Tone In Letter To King Charles
- Coronation Catastrophe: King Charles III's Emotional Stability 'Hanging On By A Thread' Ahead Of Prince Harry's Arrival
Bond argued Diana's point in an article published by The Telegraph and asserted that Charles' passion for "unfashionable" causes in spite of mockery has proven he will be a caring and forward-thinking leader.
Charles took over the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on September 8, later announcing Camilla Parker Bowles as his Queen Consort in a televised address to the public.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It won't be long until his highly anticipated coronation and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that he has grown quite anxious ahead of Harry's arrival.
"Charles' emotional stability is hanging on by a thread," a senior palace official claimed. "He's terrified he won't be able to cope with crises that could rip his fledging monarchy to shreds and panic-stricken about following in the footsteps of his majestic mother."