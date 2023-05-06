Your tip
Snubbed: Prince Harry Seated Several Rows Behind Brother Prince William During King Charles' Royal Coronation

Source: mega
May 6 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry showed up solo to King Charles III's royal Coronation ceremony early Saturday morning, but was seated several rows behind his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, RadarOnline.com has learned.

prince harry sit rows behind family king charles coronation royal insiderjpg
Source: mega

The Duke of Sussex showed up to the historical event wearing a morning suit along with his various royal metals over his left breast pocket.

The 28-year-old prince was seated in the third row side-by-side with his cousin Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

prince william betrayed harry cold shoulder coronation
Source: mega

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, became "mostly estranged" from the rest of the royal family after leaving the UK and settling in California, where they raise their two children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

This led to many questioning whether or not the King's son would even turn up to his father's big day. The Duke did end up appearing at the royal ceremony, but without his wife and kids, who remained in the US while he flew out to London early Friday morning, May 5, to attend the high profile event.

prince harry sit rows behind family king charles coronation royal insider jpg
Source: mega
As RadarOnline reported, Harry didn't go to Buckingham Palace to see his father before the ceremony, but instead went directly to his Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

According to the Daily Mail, the Prince was invited to lunch at the Palace, but it is unclear whether or not he accepted the invitation.

The 38-year-old is currently set to fly back to California just two hours after the ceremony at Westminster concludes in order to arrive home in time for Archie's fourth birthday.

prince harry sit rows behind family king charles coronation royal insider jpg
Source: mega

This comes as tensions between Harry and certain members of the royal family continue following the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

One of King Charles' close friends, Lord Nicholas Soames, told Times Radio that Harry's tell-all book was "the cruelest" thing he's read.

"Well, in respect of Prince Harry, I just think it's the most tragic [situation]," the Lord told the outlet.

Source: radar

Still, Soames thought it would've been "a great pity" if the Duke skipped out on the Coronation, insisting: "This is the day about the king and the queen [Camilla], not about Prince Harry."

