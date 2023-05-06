Snubbed: Prince Harry Seated Several Rows Behind Brother Prince William During King Charles' Royal Coronation

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, became "mostly estranged" from the rest of the royal family after leaving the UK and settling in California, where they raise their two children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

This led to many questioning whether or not the King's son would even turn up to his father's big day. The Duke did end up appearing at the royal ceremony, but without his wife and kids, who remained in the US while he flew out to London early Friday morning, May 5, to attend the high profile event.