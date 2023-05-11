'It Was Obvious': Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle for 'Staging' Hiking Photos Over Coronation Weekend
Megyn Kelly accused Meghan Markle of “staging” a series of hiking photos taken the same weekend as King Charles’ coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly’s fiery accusations came on Wednesday as the 52-year-old journalist appeared on Sky News Australia.
She claimed the photos were “obviously” staged because of Markle’s athleisure outfit and “million-dollar smile.”
“She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie,” Kelly charged on Wednesday during her broadcast. “I’m sorry ladies, but we’ve all walked our dogs, literally, nobody does that.”
“Nobody wears a little necktie with a scarf and the glasses, and the hat and the perfectly wrapped little wrap for later just in case it gets chilly,” she continued.
“‘Oh you, oh hello…where did you come from? How on earth did you know I’d be here?’” Kelly quipped regarding the photographer’s presence.
“It was obvious, like everything with this woman.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry’s wife was photographed during a hike on Sunday in Montecito, California alongside her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.
- Megyn Kelly SLAMS Fox News and CNN Over Firing of Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon
- Megyn Kelly Trashes Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Rare Political Misstep' After He Pushes To End Bud Light Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney Backlash
- Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bud Light Over Backlash From Conservatives Like Megyn Kelly Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
Markle’s hike came one day after her father-in-law’s coronation ceremony on Saturday, and the coronation festivities were still underway on Sunday when the duchess was photographed with Anderson and Dorak.
Although Markle did not attend King Charles’ coronation because she wanted to “protect her peace,” her husband – Prince Harry – flew to London to attend the ceremony before returning home shortly after to celebrate Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last month, royal insiders revealed that Markle’s coronation no-show was all part of the royal family’s “master plan” to get Prince Harry alone in the wake of his devastating tell-all memoir, Spare, and Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"The royals just want to bring Harry home, pull up the drawbridge and leave Meghan on the outside," one source spilled shortly before the coronation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The senior royals kept their fingers crossed that Harry's sense of duty would make him feel obligated to fly to London for the most important day of his father's life," another insider close to the royal family said late last month.
"Meghan and Harry have attacked just about everyone and can't be trusted."