King Charles Gives Birthday Toast to Absent 4-Year-Old Grandson Archie, 'Wherever' He Is: Source

According to an inside source, during a meal following the Royal Coronation, the newly crowned King raised a glass to his three grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who appeared during the ceremony as well as "those that weren't there."

He also made sure to give a special toast to Archie wishing him a happy birthday, "wherever he was."

The source described it as a "very sweet moment" during the private event, even though neither the 4-year-old, nor his father, were there to hear it.