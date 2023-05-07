King Charles Gives Birthday Toast to Absent 4-Year-Old Grandson Archie, 'Wherever' He Is: Source
King Charles III allegedly raised his glass to toast the fourth birthday of Prince Harry’s son Archie at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to an inside source, during a meal following the Royal Coronation, the newly crowned King raised a glass to his three grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who appeared during the ceremony as well as "those that weren't there."
He also made sure to give a special toast to Archie wishing him a happy birthday, "wherever he was."
The source described it as a "very sweet moment" during the private event, even though neither the 4-year-old, nor his father, were there to hear it.
The Duke of Sussex showed up to the King's Coronation alone as his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children stayed in the US when Charles III was crowned the King of England.
Thousands gathered outside of Westminster Abbey to celebrate the historic event. The royal family appeared sitting in the front pews to see the 74-year-old officially take over as the new monarch.
Harry sat several rows behind his own brother, Prince William, sandwiched between his cousin Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry left soon after the ceremony to fly back to California to be with his family and celebrate his son's birthday.
According to the Daily Mail, after the ceremony, most of the family made their way over to Windsor Castle, where they held a private family party. There was also a second intimate family gathering at Buckingham Palace, but both events reportedly served very little alcohol as everyone attempted to "keep a clear head."
At one point, the Castle's staff laid down temporary floorboards on the balcony so family members could wave to the crowds outside.
The new King and Queen are expected to attend a VIP-only "after party" at Windsor Castle Sunday night along with family, friends, and some of the big-name performers at the concert, including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That.
The part is expected to go on into the early morning hours.
Harry had his own private party with his wife, kids, and Archie's grandmother, Doria Ragland, once the Duke returned to his California home to celebrate his son's big day.
