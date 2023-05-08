‘THIS IS BORING’: King Charles Had Meltdown at Coronation After Event Ran Behind Time, Lip Reading Expert Reveals
King Charles reportedly suffered a minor meltdown this weekend as he and Queen Camilla were forced to wait outside Westminster Abbey before his coronation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising outburst reportedly took place on Saturday morning after Prince William and Princess Kate – alongside their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – were late for the coronation procession.
“We can never be on time,” Charles allegedly said, according to a lip-reading expert. “Yes, I'm…This is a negative.”
“There’s always something,” King Charles also said just before his coronation. “This is boring.”
Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani, who serves as the bishop of Chelmsford, later confirmed there were a “couple of hiccups” ahead of the coronation on Saturday that caused the procession to be slightly delayed.
“There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan,” the bishop of Chelmsford confirmed. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”
According to the Guardian, King Charles grew frustrated after the Prince and Princess of Wales were late for their 10:45 AM arrival.
William and Kate’s late arrival caused Charles and Camilla’s arrival through Westminster Abbey – scheduled for 10:53 AM – to be pushed back further.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the royal coronation on Saturday came nearly eight months after Charles became king upon Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8.
Although the king’s coronation was rumored to be “slimmed down” in an effort to be "smaller, less expensive, and more representative,” the ceremony was still estimated to have cost between $63 million and $125 million.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shortly after the ceremony finished on Saturday, the royal family reportedly made their way to Windsor Castle for a private family party later followed by a second intimate family gathering at Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry, who attended his father’s coronation alone and was placed several rows behind the royal family during the event, reportedly left London immediately after the ceremony finished to return home to his family in California.
The coronation festivities reportedly continued through the weekend, with a VIP “after party” at Windsor Castle on Sunday night that featured big-name performers such as Lionel Ritchie and Katy Perry.