'What a Bonehead!': Whoopi Goldberg Trashes 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval After Cheating Bombshell
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Tom Sandoval when the Vanderpump Rules cheating drama was brought up on Thursday's episode of The View, blasting the reality star as a "bonehead" for hooking up with his longtime girlfriend's best friend, Raquel Leviss.
At the start of the segment, RadarOnline.com can report that Alyssa Farah Griffin broke down the scandal for their audience, explaining how Sandoval had been with Ariana Madix for nine years.
Farah Griffin pointed out how Leviss and Sandoval got together during a fragile point in Madix's life, when she had recently endured the loss of her grandmother and dog, adding that Sandoval invited Leviss to stay at their house before their relationship was exposed to be more than platonic.
"But did she burn the house down?" one co-host asked before Farah Griffin replied, "Not yet."
Sunny Hostin said there is no "coming back" from anything like that.
The former couple's home was also a hot topic on the show. Hostin said that if she were in Maddox's shoes, she would make it uncomfortable so he wouldn't want to be in the same vicinity.
Goldberg said there was a better way to respond, suggesting, "Why not just take your stuff and say, 'You know what? Let me go over here where the clean air is.'"
As the drama reached a boiling point behind the scenes, sources close to Leviss told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the Bravo star opted against hiring security guards for the highly anticipated reunion, which brought her to the same building as ex-friend Scheana Shay and other cast mates who were outraged over Leviss and Sandoval's behavior.
We previously learned that Leviss had obtained a restraining order against Shay after claiming her co-star punched her over the affair. A judge ordered Shay to temporarily stay 100 yards away from Leviss before the restraining order was dismissed in March.
"This isn't reality TV. This is the real world and [Raquel]'s actions have real consequences ... We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated," said Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani.