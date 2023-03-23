Your tip
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Not Bringing Security Guards To Reunion Taping

raquel pp
Source: bravo
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss will not be bringing her own security guards to the reunion taping that is set to go down today, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to Leviss tell RadarOnline.com that despite speculation online the Bravo star will not be employing hired guards for the shoot.

vanderpumprules pp
Source: BRAVO

Another insider tells us that the network and producers have assured everyone of a safe set.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leviss arrived in Los Angeles this week after spending some time in Arizona. The reality star had been laying low after her romance with Tom Sandoval was exposed to the world.

raquel tom ariana
Source: bravo

After the news broke, Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split. Leviss apologized for the 7-month affair. She said, “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

ariana scheana
Source: bravo

She added, "In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leviss’ ex-friend Scheana Shay lost it after finding out about the situation.

Vanderpump Rules
raquel scheana
Source: bravo
Leviss obtained a restraining order against Shay after claiming her co-star punched in over the affair. A judge ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss until a hearing later this month.

raquel leviss vanderpump rules tom sandoval taking time apart breakup affair ariana
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court
Shay’s attorney said, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched [Raquel], period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

The attorney added, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with [Raquel] going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

Despite the restraining order, Leviss has agreed to appear at the reunion and Shay said she will be present. We’re told that lawyers will not be present for the taping.

