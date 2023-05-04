Kate Middleton 'Angling' to Get Meghan Markle 'Permanently Banished' From U.K.
Protective Princess Kate worked overtime to prevent her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, from attending King Charles III's coronation — and now, she's angling to have Prince Harry's American wife permanently banished from the U.K., RadarOnline.com has discovered.
"It's becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind behind Harry's solo appearance at the coronation," said a palace courtier, who revealed to RadarOnline.com the princess' plan to make sure Meghan would have had "a rotten time" if she decided to attend.
According to another source, Kate told father-in-law Charles she wasn't willing to make nice with the Suits alum, who she blames for permanently wrecking Harry's relationship with the royals.
As our readers know, Harry, 38, and his diva duchess, 41, ditched palace duties to chase the spotlight — and Hollywood dollars — two years after their lavish 2018 wedding.
Harry bashed his relatives in tell-all interviews and his bridge-burning memoir, Spare — which branded his regal father "cold" and slammed stepmother Queen Camilla as a "villain."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kate and Meghan have never seen eye-to-eye, starting from the initial stages of the actress' relationship with Harry. In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Markle touched on the first time she met Kate and Prince William.
"They came for dinner," Meghan said. "I remember, I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
She joked their interaction was a quick lesson in royal etiquette. "That formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me."
- 'Lousy Seating & Dinner Party Snubs': Kate Middleton Had 'Mastermind' Plan to Make Sure Meghan Markle Would've Had a 'Rotten Time' at King Charles' Coronation
- Kate Middleton Finds Meghan Markle's 'Obsession With Money Distasteful'
- Kate Middleton 'Will Never Forgive' Meghan Markle for Trying to 'Bring the Royal Family Down'
Harry added to the drama by recalling stories of how Kate "reluctantly" allowed Meghan to use her lip gloss and the squabbling sister-in-laws' infamous "baby brain" feud.
We're told that Kate did her best to help Meghan fit in with the royal family, but Markle didn't want her advice.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"William's wife has not forgiven Meghan for her American-style mean girl behavior," a source shared. "The new Princess of Wales sees her sister-in-law as a toxic thorn buried deep in the monarchy's side and is willing to spill figurative blood to remove it.
"Kate fully supports her husband's decision to spurn his kid brother if that's what it takes to bring Harry to heel. She sees the self-absorbed Sussexes as a threat to the monarchy — and as a future Queen of England her opinion carries significant weight."
The insider insisted having Meghan stay home in California for Charles' coronation was an achievement for Kate, but she won't stop there.
"She played her cards right and won," the source dished. "You can bet she'll make sure Meghan stays as far away as possible in the future — and maybe be gone for good."