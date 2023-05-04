Kate Middleton 'Angling' to Get Meghan Markle 'Permanently Banished' From U.K.

"It's becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind behind Harry's solo appearance at the coronation," said a palace courtier, who revealed to RadarOnline.com the princess' plan to make sure Meghan would have had "a rotten time" if she decided to attend.

According to another source, Kate told father-in-law Charles she wasn't willing to make nice with the Suits alum, who she blames for permanently wrecking Harry's relationship with the royals.