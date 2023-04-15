Meghan Markle Declined King Charles III's Coronation Invitation To 'Keep The Attention On His Majesty' Amid Royal 'Rift': Source

"She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye," the source revealed.

Following years of tension, Meghan and Prince Harry have been especially distanced from the royal family following the December premiere of their bombshell Netflix docuseries and the January release of Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir, Spare, which both respectively aired out the royals' dirty laundry.

But despite their ongoing issues, the source confessed Meghan, 41, did have hopes for her children — 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet — one day having a relationship with Charles, especially considering her estranged connection with her own family.