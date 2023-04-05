Meghan Markle Dragged Back To Court By Estranged Half-Sister Samantha Days After Court Victory
Meghan Markle hasn't seen the end of her half-sister's defamation lawsuit. Samantha Markle plans to drag the Duchess of Sussex back to court only days after her lawsuit against Prince Harry's wife was dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Samantha, daughter of Meghan's father Thomas Markle, sued her half-sister for alleged defamation over comments the Duchess of Sussex said during her and Harry's infamous sit-down with Oprah at their Montecito, California, home in 2021.
Last Thursday, a US District Court threw out the case, which appeared to give Markle a legal win.
Samantha sought damages from her half-sister over what she claimed was "demonstrably false and malicious statements" made during her Oprah interview.
Samantha's lawyer, Jamie Sasson, called the Florida judge's decision to toss the case "unfortunate" and said that he and his client “vehemently oppose the narrative" that Meghan saw victory in court with the ruling.
In line with their opposition to the Florida court's decision to not proceed further with her case, Samantha's lawyer revealed that they're not backing down and plan to hit back harder than before.
"We look forward to presenting an even stronger argument for the defamation and losses that our client has had to endure," Sasson said in a statement to the Telegraph.
After the initial ruling, Samantha and her lawyer were given 14 days to amend their original complaint, in hopes of enticing another judge with a revamped case.
Samantha originally claimed that Meghan's claim of being an only child caused her "humiliation and hatred" after the Oprah interview aired.
"This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS," Sasson said.
In Honeywell's official order for the case's dismissal, she acknowledged the tense relationship that can be brought by complicated familial ties.
"As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings," Honeywell stated last Thursday. "Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood."