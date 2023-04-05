Meghan Markle Dragged Back To Court By Estranged Half-Sister Samantha Days After Court Victory

Meghan Markle hasn't seen the end of her half-sister's defamation lawsuit. Samantha Markle plans to drag the Duchess of Sussex back to court only days after her lawsuit against Prince Harry's wife was dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Samantha, daughter of Meghan's father Thomas Markle, sued her half-sister for alleged defamation over comments the Duchess of Sussex said during her and Harry's infamous sit-down with Oprah at their Montecito, California, home in 2021.

Last Thursday, a US District Court threw out the case, which appeared to give Markle a legal win.