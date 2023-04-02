Meghan Markle Sparks Campaign Rumors After Paying Michelle Obama's Former Press Chief Over $100,000

Article continues below advertisement

According to the foundation's tax return documents, the Duchess of Sussex sent the payment to Katie McCormick Lelyveld's public relations firm. The firm worked with several political campaigns and candidates in the past leading many to question whether or not Markle plans on running for office.

Lelyveld worked with the Obamas from 2007 to 2011 and has also done public relations work for Hillary Clinton and former presidential candidate John Kerry. Archewell’s payment to the firm was listed as "strategic support for social impact PR."

The rumors of a political run began after Meghan and Harry had held a private meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020. Despite the speculation, Newsom’s office said it was just a "welcoming meeting" after the Duke and Duchess decided to settle down in California. The Duchess also issued a letter to Congress in 2021 calling for them to pass a federally paid "parental leave program."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dealt with a good amount of pushback after they officially moved to the states, relinquishing their royal duties to the crown.

The obtained tax returns also revealed that Harry and Meghan only work with their multimillion-dollar foundation for about an hour a week. In 2021, Archewell raised over $13 million, primarily from two anonymous big-money donors - the largest being a $10 million donation rumored to be from Oprah Winfrey for her exclusive interview with the royal couple.

"Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organizations fueling systemic cultural change," a memo filed alongside the foundation’s 2021 public tax documents read. "Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership."

Source: radar

Although Harry and Meghan don't receive a salary from the foundation, Archewell's CEO, James Holt, reportedly receives an annual salary of $59,846, as well as approximately $3,832 in other benefits.

