Meghan Markle Coming For Lifestyle Queen Gwyneth Paltrow's Crown With Revived Blog: Sources
Duchess Meghan Markle wants to crown herself the ultimate lifestyle queen with the relaunch of her blog The Tig — and she's gunning for Hollywood's heavy-hitting businesswomen, including Gwyneth Paltrow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prince Harry's wife, 41, had long looked up to Goop guru Gwyn, 50, for how she built her online empire — but now doesn't feel the Shakespeare In Love Oscar winner is "really in her league," dished an insider.
"There are plenty other more successful sites to target and rivals she takes away more seriously — like J Lo and Jessica Alba," spilled the spy.
Sources say the ex-Suits actress was forced to shutter The Tig in 2017 after she got engaged to Harry, 38, because Britain's royal family didn't approve of her writing.
But as RadarOnline.com's readers know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ditched their palace duties in 2020 and put down roots in California, where they're chasing lucrative entertainment deals.
Now, a document recently filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suggests Meghan is raring to revive her blog and fill it with articles about "food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, interior design, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, health, and wellness."
- Meghan Markle’s Friend Rips Expenses For King Charles’ Coronation: ‘A Street Party is the LEAST Of Their Concerns’
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Marriage Put To The Test As Sussexes Have 'Massive Expenses' After Royal Exit
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Bleeding Money' To Maintain Lavish Lifestyle Post-Royal Family Split: Sources
The insider spilled, "Make no mistake. Meghan wants — and expects — to be number one, and she's going to have fun beating out all the other lifestyle sites along the way."
But moles reveal Gwyn won't give up her spot without a fight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"For Gwyneth, this is like a red rag to a bull," the insider blabbed. "She's still 100 percent committed to her brand and doesn't take kindly to upstart impostors trying to belittle her or knock her off her perch.
"It's going to get ugly — especially as they both live in Montecito. Meghan's encroaching on Gwyn's territory and targeting her entire audience."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Meghan and Gwyn's reps for comment.