Meghan Markle Branded 'Utterly Selfish' By Ex-Friend For Decision Not To Attend Father-In-Law's Coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the mutual decision as King Charles III' s big day is also on their son's fourth birthday.

A former friend of Meghan Markle called her "utterly selfish" over her decision to stay behind in the States while her husband, Prince Harry, travels to the U.K. to attend his father's coronation ceremony, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I think Meghan is not coming to the coronation because she knows she’s going to get booed but she’s putting her own feelings and worries about being booed before her children," ex-pal Lizzie Cundy told the Daily Mirror .

While one insider claimed that Meghan fully supported Prince Harry's upcoming trip across the pond , a former friend of the Duchess slammed her for not coming.

"I think it’s a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather’s coronation," Cundy continued, as she pondered aloud on the children's potential questions about the historical event .

While Prince Harry appeared to have no issue with attending his father's coronation solo, Cundy, a British socialite, appeared to direct her outage at Meghan for keeping the children in California.

As she continued to attack Meghan, the former friend claimed that the ex-Royal was only thinking about herself.

"What will Meghan answer? ‘I knew I was going to get booed so I didn’t want to go," Cundy added.

"What will Harry and Meghan say to them when they’re older?" the socialite continued. "When they say ‘Why weren’t we there at the most historical moment in British history? Why weren’t we on that balcony?"

"She’s putting herself before anyone and in fact, Harry by boasting about the Taliban has put his own family and the security threat at its highest form," Cundy added. "Not only the Royal family but the whole nation."

Meghan and Cundy first became acquainted with her each other in 2013 when they were seated next to each other at a charity event.

The two hit it off — and Cundy allegedly tried to set the future Duchess up with soccer star Ashley Cole, who was also single at the time.

The friendship was said to have fizzled out when Meghan and Prince Harry started dating in 2016.