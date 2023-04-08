'Playing Both Sides': Prince Andrew's Daughters' Support For Royal Renegades Harry & Meghan Fuels Tension With Kate
Prince Andrew's daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, are walking a fine line with Kate Middleton due to their sympathy for royal renegades Harry and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The princesses are "caught in the crossfire" because they are "on extremely close terms" with the outcasted Sussexes, according to a well-placed palace courtier.
"Kate will not tolerate their cousins being all cozy with William one minute, then sneaking off with Meghan and Harry the next," the insider confided. "Eugenie, especially, has made a habit out of playing both sides."
The Princess of Wales has grown wary of what is being said behind her back and it's claimed she fears the pair are "too loose-lipped" around the California-based ex-royals who have waged war against the palace after stepping down from their senior roles.
"It's one thing making nice via WhatsApp from 6,000 miles away," the source explained, "but there's a fear they'll spill a lot more in person once Harry and Meghan inevitably push for the inside scoop."
"It's a matter of principle, but privacy and discretion are also at play here," added the courtier. "Bea and Eugenie know a lot of things about future planning within the monarchy and the dynamic inside Kate's nuclear family."
The future queen is apparently trying to protect her family as well as the legacy that King Charles III is trying to uphold after Queen Elizabeth's death last September.
It certainly doesn't help that Prince William's relationship with Harry is "more strained than ever," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The drama has only intensified with Harry's bombshell Netflix special and memoir, Spare, making it questionable if the exiled couple will show for Charles' upcoming coronation on May 6. Harry has yet to confirm they are making an appearance.
"Kate likes Eugenie and Beatrice," added the source amid her tension with Harry and Meghan, noting there's still "no getting away" from their close bond with the Sussexes.
"Kate's been very forthright in reminding them they must not impart information to Harry and Meghan that's private or sensitive in any way."