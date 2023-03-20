A billionaire associate of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has been accused of bankrolling a sex trafficking ring, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Trammell Crow, 72, was recently named in a United States lawsuit filed by two California women accusing the billionaire property tycoon of providing “essential financial assistance” to an alleged sex trafficking ring.

According to Daily Mail, the lawsuit was filed in November against Crow and his associates. The two accusers, Julia Hubbard and Kayla Goedinghaus, claim the alleged sex trafficking ring was run by a man named Richard Hubbard and that Hubbard was provided “with the essential financial assistance and influence” from Crow to run the illicit operation.

The alleged victims’ lawsuit claimed Crow used “force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion to compel Hubbard and Goedinghaus to engage in commercial sex acts.” Fergie’s associate is also accused of forcing the two women to take drugs such as Xanax “in order to force them to participate in sex acts,” and that Crow’s alleged financial assistance was “key to the venture's existence and long-running success.”

Ken Stone, Crow’s attorney, has since filed a request to dismiss the U.S. lawsuit against his client after claiming the two plaintiffs in the case were either married or once in relationships with the defendants named in the lawsuit. “Plaintiffs' attempt to leverage their long-running domestic quarrels into federal human trafficking and (racketeering) claims is a cynical attempt to extract financial gain from persons who were unfortunate enough to cross paths with them,” Stone wrote.

"The story shared by the Plaintiffs is upsetting and paints a picture of numerous troubled and broken domestic relationships," Crow's attorney continued. "We are certain this will be made clear in future legal proceedings." Crow, who is also an environmental philanthropist, reportedly met Prince Andrew's ex-wife earlier this month and the two "bonded" over their shared interest in environmental issues.

According to the Duchess of York’s spokesperson, Crow and Fergie have only met “once” to discuss “environmental issues.” “The Duchess has only met Crow once with others to discuss environmental issues,” Fergie’s spokesperson said following the allegations against Crow. “They met on one occasion in his capacity as the organizer of Earth X, the world's biggest environmental gathering, and she was unaware of these allegations.” “She has no plans to work with Crow or meet him again,” Fergie’s rep added.