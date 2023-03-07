Sarah Ferguson Defends Ex-Husband Prince Andrew, Insists Disgraced Royal Was A 'Very Good Man' When They Married
British socialite Sarah Ferguson rushed to defend her ex-husband Prince Andrew and claimed he was a "very good man," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prince Andrew, 63, was stripped of his titles and removed from royal duties after he was enveloped in scandal from his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
In addition to that connection, the disgraced Royal was also accused of sexual assault.
Ferguson, 63, AKA Fergie, shared her feelings towards her former spouse — and the royal family — with Glamour editor Samantha Barry.
While Fergie divulged details on her past, she methodically answered questions related to Prince Andrew, whom she divorced in 1996.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After Fergie was asked about her embattled ex-husband, who the editor said "had a difficult few years," the Duchess of York carefully defended Andrew — or rather the person she tied the knot with.
"I feel that he's... I did... in 1986 I married a very good man. Zip," Ferguson told the editor.
The statement followed Prince Andrew's multi-million pound 2022 settlement to his accuser and Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre.
Ferguson appeared to avoid further questions about Andrew and offered little more than her claim that he was a good person when they were first wed.
Reports have since indicated Andrew's plans to rebuild his reputation and bond with the royal family. Insiders said that he is hoping to launch a legal case against Giuffre in a bid to force her to retract the allegations, and possibly apologize, in court.
- Fergie Welcomed Back For Royal Christmas Festivities Years After Shocking Photo Scandal & Split From Prince Andrew Tore Palace Apart
- Royal Affair! Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Fergie Caught With Her Toes In Lover’s Mouth Leading To Her Palace Ousting
- 'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family
The Duchess of York was, however, more willing to open up about her relationship with her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
Fergie said Queen Elizabeth was "more my mother than my mother."
"The Queen was like a hand of support behind your back without being there," Ferguson continued on the late monarch.
Ferguson shared that it was "such an honor [to have known her]" and that she was "steadfast, consistent, iconic."
Prince Andrew's ex-wife was given his mother's prized Corgi pups after she passed in 2022.
On taking in her late mother-in-law's dogs, Fergie said they were "very good boys" and "very gentle," even when begging for treats.
While Ferguson refrained from dissing her ex-husband and remained connected to her in-law's side, she revealed that she has yet to receive an invitation to King Charles III's upcoming coronation.