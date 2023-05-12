Your tip
Joy Behar 'Frustrated' With 'View' Costar Whoopi Goldberg's 'Greed' as She's Pushing For Raise

By:

May 12 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg knows her worth — and she's not afraid to ask for it, no matter who it might anger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders shared that even though she still has two years on her contract, The View star has already been looking for more money.

"Whoopi came to this job with a bigger name than anyone," the source spilled. "She's got real star power." And, the 67-year-old star reasons that when she asks for more dough, everybody wins.

While the rotating hosts over the years, Whoopi currently shares the stage with Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"It raises the bar and sets a precedent for her coworkers," explained the source. "If they're savvy, they'll use her high salary as a way to bargain for bigger paydays for themselves."

Not everyone sees it that way, however.

The insider dished that Behar, who makes a reported $7 million a year to Whoopi's $8 million, has been frustrated over her famous cohost's greed. "She wants parity with Whoopi and thinks she deserves it."

To the 80-year-old's mind, added the source, "the more Whoopi takes, the less there is for everyone else."

Despite her cohost's feelings, Whoopi isn't budging. Either way, we're told the Ghost actress is looking out for herself.

"As far as she's concerned, it's none of her business how much the others are making," snitched the insider. "It's not going to stop her driving a hard bargain."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Whoopi's rep for comment.

Whoopi has a lot of confidence — especially since she's been the most problematic host in The View's recent years.

ABC viewers have called for Whoopi's job over several scandals, with the latest coming after she celebrated right-wing political host Tucker Carlson's firing from FOX News.

But she really ruffled feathers after her remarks about the Holocaust, in which she claimed the genocide of European Jews was “not about race." Despite issuing an apology hours later, ABC suspended her from The View in February 2022.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement.

RadarOnline.com learned that Whoopi considered walking away from her contract following her suspension — but wanted to collect her cash whether she was sitting in the hot seat or not.

