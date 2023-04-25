Viewers Call for Whoopi Goldberg to be Fired From 'The View' After She Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Ousting
Outraged viewers have called for comedian Whoopi Goldberg to be fired after she celebrated Tucker Carlson being axed by Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The controversial cohost of The View is no stranger to critics; however, after her on-air behavior Monday, those who tuned in had enough — and didn't hold back when it came to making sure ABC heard their demands for Goldberg to be pulled from the show.
After news broke that Carlson was fired from the conservative network, Goldberg took joy in the anchor being canned.
"Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Goldberg told the studio audience.
After she briefly read part of the network's statement, Goldberg rose from her seat and instructed the audience and her cohosts to do the "wave."
While the audience cheered and The View ladies laughed as they joined her, viewers at home were outraged. Critics stormed social media and called for Goldberg's own dismissal from the daytime talk show as they insulted the veteran cohost.
"Just saw Whoopi Goldberg celebrate Tucker’s leaving FMC. Inside, Whoopi is an ugly, despicable, sub human," posted one disappointed viewer on Twitter.
Others chimed in with a call to action for The View's parent company.
"@ABC Hey — This is good. @Fox is being responsible by firing Tucker. CNN is being responsible for firing Lemon," one Twitter user posted. "Now it’s your turn @abc @disney and fire toxic Whoopi, Sunny and Anna. And you @msnbc you have way too many toxic hosts to list."
"You know who they are and fire them," the Goldberg critic added.
More fans ran to Carlson's rescue — and took cheap shots amid their fury over Goldberg's gesture.
"It is unfathomable to me that these ladies have an audience at all. Wherever Tucker goes now, his numbers will destroy all others combined," posted a Carlson fan on Twitter. "The reins are off and he will speak freely even more so, and these girls are too stupid to see it. And when did Whoopi gain 200 LBS? Yikes."
Carlson supporters continued to slam Goldberg as "petty" and rooted for her "demise."
In addition to Fox News severing ties with Carlson, Don Lemon shocked CNN viewers when he revealed that he was also fired from his longtime anchor gig, claiming he found out from his agent instead of network executives.