Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' with Paparazzi: Spokesperson
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York City with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was honored by Gloria Steinem.
A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Ragland was in the vehicle with her daughter and son-in-law when they were targeted by photogs.
According to a statement from a rep, Prince Harry, Meghan and Ragland were "involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."
The trio wrapped up the evening and left the Ziegfeld Theatre in an SUV around 10 PM. According to PageSix, the Duke and Duchess' vehicle was immediately followed by about 12 paparazzi.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson said of the incident.
Prince Harry and Meghan were said to have been "extremely upset and shaken" by the traumatizing ordeal, which eerily mirrored the fatal accident that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in Paris, France, in 1997. Princess Diana's boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, was also killed in the accident.
A source claimed that one photographer hit another vehicle on the road — and another paparazzi was said to have almost ran over a NYPD officer during the chase.
"It started off with 12 paparazzi, then ended up with four chasing [Meghan, Harry and Doria]," an insider shared with PageSix. "Their security tried their best to lose [photographers]."
Fully aware of the power of evidence, Prince Harry recorded the chase from inside the vehicle. The couple's security detail also recorded the madness for evidence of the relentless pursuit.
NYPD officers confronted the brazen paparazzi but their warnings were ultimately ignored — and the photogs continued their chase.
"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," a spokesperson for the couple said.
Ragland was also said to have been "terrified" by the aggressive behavior.
The trio remained in the Big Apple following the shocking incident.