Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' with Paparazzi: Spokesperson

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York City with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was honored by Gloria Steinem.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Ragland was in the vehicle with her daughter and son-in-law when they were targeted by photogs.