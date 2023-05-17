Setting The Record Straight: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cab Driver Claims Alleged 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase 'Wasn't Scary'

37-year-old taxi driver Sonny Singh told the New York Post that the NYPD flagged him down for the runaway royals, who had ducked into a police station for help after allegedly being relentlessly followed by a crowd of paparazzi.

"They seemed like nice people but they didn’t really say anything," Singh explained to the outlet of the bizarre situation. "They didn’t seem that scared but they looked nervous."

Singh said six photographers then rushed the car "out of nowhere" and took pictures while they were stuck behind a trash truck on the busy street. He noted there were "flashes from every side of the car" causing him to lower the car's visor "because the flashes were so bright," but clarified that it "wasn't scary."