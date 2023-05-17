Setting The Record Straight: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cab Driver Claims Alleged 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase 'Wasn't Scary'
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were left shaken on Tuesday, May 16, after they were involved in an alleged car chase with paparazzi — but according to their cab driver, the incident "wasn't scary," RadarOnline.com has learned.
37-year-old taxi driver Sonny Singh told the New York Post that the NYPD flagged him down for the runaway royals, who had ducked into a police station for help after allegedly being relentlessly followed by a crowd of paparazzi.
"They seemed like nice people but they didn’t really say anything," Singh explained to the outlet of the bizarre situation. "They didn’t seem that scared but they looked nervous."
Singh said six photographers then rushed the car "out of nowhere" and took pictures while they were stuck behind a trash truck on the busy street. He noted there were "flashes from every side of the car" causing him to lower the car's visor "because the flashes were so bright," but clarified that it "wasn't scary."
Throughout their ten-minute drive, Singh revealed that two cars were following them and drove up "next to the car" so that they could continue to take pictures and film them when they were stopped.
"I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie," Singh told The Washington Post. "They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe."
The New York Police Department later released a statement confirming that while the incident had been "challenging," it had not resulted in any legal action.
"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the statement read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
Both accounts of the situation are contrary to the statement released by a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said they've been involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the rep said at the time.
