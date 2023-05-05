Queen Called Meghan Markle ‘Evil’ Months Before She Died, Royal Insider Reveals: ‘She Saw Straight Through Her’
Queen Elizabeth reportedly called Meghan Markle “evil” only a few short months before the late monarch passed away last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking development to come just days before the coronation of King Charles on Saturday, royal insiders spoke out to share the late Queen’s true thoughts about Prince Harry’s beloved.
According to one royal insider, the Queen called the Duchess of Sussex “evil” during a dinner party at Balmoral just weeks before she passed away in September.
“At the drinks before the dinner, a small group was talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil,” shared one royal source, according to a report by the Spectator.
“By this point, we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out,” the royal insider spilled further. “Everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling.”
“It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as ‘evil’ to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her,” the source added. “It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth.”
Meanwhile, another close friend of the royal family – Lord Nicholas Soames – spoke out this week to say Prince Harry’s decision to pen his bombshell tell-all memoir Spare was both “tragic” and “cruel” for King Charles.
“Well, in respect of Prince Harry, I just think it’s the most tragic,” Lord Soames told Times Radio this week. “I mean, I can’t put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, it would just be the cruelest and one would mind.”
- Queen Elizabeth's Former 'Right-Hand Woman' Forced to Move Out of Berkshire Cottage After King Charles Gave Her the Boot
- King Charles III Dethrones Queen Elizabeth With Massive Net Worth, Monarch Surpasses Late Mother's $460 Million Fortune
- Kate Middleton 'Resents' Harry's Wife, Deprived Of Final Visit With Dying Queen To Ensure Meghan Markle Wouldn't Come To Balmoral
“Of course, the King was very, very sad, tragic,” the lord added. “It was a terrible blow.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the royal feud between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has only continued as The Firm prepares for King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although Prince Harry is set to attend his father’s coronation this weekend, he will be attending the ceremony without Meghan or the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Harry is also reportedly set to be placed ten rows behind the rest of the royal family during the king’s crowning ceremony on Saturday – allegedly as punishment for penning Spare and for releasing the controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.