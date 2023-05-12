'Shut Up': 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro Slams Democrats Questioning 80-Year-Old Joe Biden's Age Ahead of Re-Election
The View co-host Ana Navarro was careful not to mince her words when she slammed Democrats who are questioning President Joe Biden's age ahead of the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Navarro slammed Dems who believe President Biden, 80, is "too old" for the job as she reminded viewers at home what was at stake.
The talk show's cohost told those watching at home to nitpick the incumbent president — especially if they were displeased with the shocking applause the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump received during CNN's controversial town hall event on Wednesday.
Despite Trump's refusal to acknowledge the results of the 2020 presidential election and being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll, and a federal indictment, the former president was still the leading Republican nominee.
"Anybody who thought the Republican base was going to turn away from him saw this week that that is not going to happen," Navarro said as she referred to Trump's CNN appearance. "So, I would tell people who are angry with CNN, channel that anger into the voting booth."
Navarro then addressed Democrat voters who "fret" over having to cast a ballot for Biden.
"And you know, all the Democrats who fret and clutch their pearls, oh, ’cause Biden is too old and Kamala is too this or too that," Navarro continued. "You know what? Shut the hell up and get with the program! Because that’s what’s on the other side."
Navarro noted that the audience at the Republican town hall, who cheered when Trump attacked Carroll, was a "reminder" of voter mindset.
"That is what is on the other side and it was a reminder. I had forgotten," Navarro continued her warning. "I’m not on Truth Social. I don’t watch Fox. I haven’t watched a rally. This is a reminder — he hasn’t changed at all."
Navarro added that Trump was "going to be worse if he gets back in."
Cohost Joy Behar agreed that the embattled ex-president would be "worse, much worse" if he was voted in for a second term at the White House "because he’s going to have more power."