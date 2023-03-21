Mitch McConnell’s Hospitalization Sparks Fear In D.C. Senate Minority Leader Will Retire Before 2027: Sources

Ailing Mitch McConnell is facing a devastating brain damage nightmare as a severe concussion may end the Senate minority leader’s political career after an astounding 38 years in Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Republican bigshot, 81, banged his brain in a terrible March 9 tumble at Washington D.C.’s Waldorf Astoria hotel — nearly four years after another serious fall forced him to have shoulder surgery!

Following the Kentucky senator’s most recent crash, Mitch was hospitalized for six days and was later discharged to an inpatient rehab facility to treat his brain injury, which a medical expert said can cause “loss of consciousness, convulsions, seizures, loss of coordination, slurred speech, agitation, and confusion.”

Sources revealed McConnel has been plagued by other medical crises in the past — including a childhood bout of polio and a triple bypass in 2003. Just three years ago, he appeared in public with bruised and bandaged hands — but refused to explain his injury! Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn’t treated the politician, noted, “McConnell’s falls could be the result of a coordination problem that signifies the presence of a more serious progressive cognitive condition.”

A Washington, D.C., insider dished, “Mitch has been a lion of the Senate so long that it’s hard to imagine him not being there.” “But he’s 81 years old, and this isn’t the first time that he’s fallen. The talk is he may consider stepping down long before his current six-year term expires in 2027!

As RadarOnline.com first reported, during a recent rally, ex-Prez Donald Trump trashed McConnell days after his scary fall. “We do have to do something about Mitch McConnell,” Trump said. “He’s a disaster. He gets his 10 guys and they give Biden whatever they want. There’s something going on. It doesn’t make sense.”

“Nobody can understand it,” Trump said. “We gotta get him the h--- out. He’s a problem, big problem. In the meantime, I hope he’s feeling well, but he’s a big problem.” Earlier this month, McConnell's rep said, "Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”